MP Minister’s Brother Held For Ganja Trafficking, Sent To Jail

Nation
8 Dec 2025 10:21 PM IST

Anil along with Pankaj Singh Baghel and Sailendra Singh were found with 46 kg of marijuana, hidden under sacks of paddy, in Rampur Baghelan police limits: Satna Rural additional SP Premlal Kurbe

Representational Image — DC File

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh minister Pratima Bagri’s brother Anil was on Monday arrested for ganja trafficking along two associates, police said. Anil along with Pankaj Singh Baghel and Sailendra Singh were found with 46 kg of marijuana, hidden under sacks of paddy, in Rampur Baghelan police limits, said Satna Rural additional SP Premlal Kurbe.

Anil was produced before a local court in Satna and subsequently sent to jail, police said. Probe in the case was on, police said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
