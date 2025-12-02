MP Minister Andel Singh Kansana Becomes Unconscious in Assembly, Taken to Hospital

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister Andel Singh Kansana on Tuesday became unconscious in the state Assembly, which is currently in the session.

Mr. Kansana suffered head reeling and fell unconscious on his table.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav and other members of the House went to him to know about his condition.

He was later taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

His condition was stated to be stable, hospital sources said.