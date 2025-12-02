 Top
Home » Nation

MP Minister Andel Singh Kansana Becomes Unconscious in Assembly, Taken to Hospital

Nation
2 Dec 2025 10:52 PM IST

He was later taken to the hospital in an ambulance

MP Minister Andel Singh Kansana Becomes Unconscious in Assembly, Taken to Hospital
x
Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister Andel Singh Kansana (Source: X)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister Andel Singh Kansana on Tuesday became unconscious in the state Assembly, which is currently in the session.

Mr. Kansana suffered head reeling and fell unconscious on his table.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav and other members of the House went to him to know about his condition.

He was later taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

His condition was stated to be stable, hospital sources said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
bhopal Madhya Pradesh assembly Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unconscious 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X