MP Man Hangs Himself While On Video Call With Wife

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man hanged himself while having a video call with his wife in Indore on Sunday evening.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Manoj Nirmal, a resident of Pardeshipura. He worked as a courier delivery boy.

Manoj's father Ramlal claimed that while Manoj and his wife, Jaishree were on a video call, she did not stop him from hanging himself. She even took a video of the entire event but did not inform his family members. Manoj was found hanging when his younger brother went to his room. Ramlal added that Manoj had eaten an early dinner after returning home from work. Then, he went to his room and had a video call with his wife, who was in Nagda. Due to a domestic quarrel between the two, his wife has spent the last four months living at her mother's house.