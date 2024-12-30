MP: Major Reshuffle in Lokayukta Police Amid Raids by the Agency

Bhopal: In a major reshuffle in the Lokayukta police here, 34 cops have been appointed in the state probe agency.

The state government issued an order here late on Sunday night, making appointment of 28 policemen and eight inspectors in the Lokayukta.

The posting of the cops comes a couple of days after the transfer of 34 police personnel including four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), six inspectors and 24 constables.

The Lokayukta has conducted raids at the premises of former constable of Road Transport Office (RTO) department Sourav Sharma and some of his alleged associates.

The raids in Sharma’s premises in Bhopal, Gwalior and Indore in Madhya Pradesh have yielded properties worth Rs 7.98 crore.

The raids have also unearthed Sharma’s high connections with recovery of documents showing real estate assets of some influential people.

Sharma joined the RTO as constable on compassionate ground in 2016 following the death of his father who served as a doctor in the state health department and took voluntary retirement seven years later in 2023.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari has demanded the Lokayukta to make public all the documents and properties recovered during raids in Sharma’s premises.