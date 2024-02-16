MP: Mahabharat Serial’s Krishna Accuses IAS Wife Of Denying Him To Meet Their Daughters, Probe Ordered

Bhopal: Nitish Bharadwaj, who became famous for portraying the role of Krishna in B R Chopra’s Mahabharat TV serial has accused his estranged wife Smita, a 1992 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, of denying him to meet their twin daughters.

Mr Bharadwaj on Friday lodged a complaint with the Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra alleging that his wife has subjected him to mental torture by stopping their daughters, who are currently in her custody, from meeting him.

“I have received the complaint. A senior police officer has been asked to probe the matter”, Mr Mishra said.

According to the complaint, the couple married in 2009. Mr Bharadwaj filed a divorce suit against his wife in 2019 following serious marital discord between them. The case is pending in a court in Mumbai. Mr Bharadwaj alleged that he was denied to meet his two daughters despite the court order in this regard. He accused his estranged wife of misguiding his two daughters against him.

Mr Bharadwar alleged threat to the lives of his daughters from his estranged wife and demanded the police to initiate criminal proceedings against her on charges of abducting the two girls who are now eleven years old.

He also accused his wife, who is currently posted as additional chief secretary, sports and youth welfare department, blocking his telephone calls made to her.