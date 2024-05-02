MP LS polls: Opposition wants reservation based on religion, BJP will not allow it to happen: J P Nadda

Bhopal: BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday said that the INDIA bloc wants to introduce religion-based reservation to snatch the quotas of Dalits, tribals and other backward classes (OBCs) and give them to the minorities.

Addressing a poll rally in Sironj falling under Sagar Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Nadda said that the Opposition has a design to rob the Dalits, tribals and OBCs of their reservation quota and give it to the minorities.

“But, as long as PM Modi ji is there, as long as BJP is there, such a design will not be allowed to succeed. We will never allow the reservation for Dalits, tribals and OBCs to be affected”, he said.

Mr Nadda hit out at INDIA bloc saying that it was formed to save the corrupt leaders from being punished and they have nothing to do with the people.

He also termed the Opposition bloc as a conglomeration of corrupt political dynasties.

“When Modi ji says root out corruption, they (the Opposition) say save the corrupt”, he said.

Highlighting achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last ten years, he said that 25 crore people in the country were lifted out of poverty during the period.

He said that the country became the fifth largest economy in the world during the period and Mr Modi would make the country the third largest economy after he won the third term as PM.

He said that the Centre has undertaken various welfare schemes to benefit the weaker sections in the society.

Mr Nadda said that under the BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh, the state has transformed from a ‘Bimaru’ (laggard) state into a developed one.

Mr Nadda later arrived in Bhopal late in the evening and held a meeting of senior BJP leaders in the state to review preparations for the third phase and four phase polling in the state, scheduled to be held on May seven and May 13.

He is scheduled to spend the night here.