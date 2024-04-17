MP LS elections: Amit Shah Holds Massive Road Show in Chhindwara

Bhopal: With barely 72 hours to go for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a massive road show in Chhindwara, the seat which proved elusive for BJP in the last 44 years.



Mr Shah started his road show from Fabbar Chowk in district headquarters of Chhindwara and covered a distance of around 700 meters by mounting on an open vehicle-turned-chariot to end his show at Badi Mata temple in the city where he offered puja to the presiding deity of the ancient shrine.

A huge crowd, lined up on both sides of the route of his road show, greeted him by showering flowers and flower petals on him all through his show.

People have also gathered on their balconies and rooftops to greet Mr Shah by throwing flowers on him.

He also reciprocated the people’s gesture by throwing flowers on them.

Mr Shah was seen waving the lotus symbol, the symbol of BJP at the people.

The slogan ‘Jai Sri Ram’ rented the air as his chariot moved in his route of road show.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president V D Sharma and BJP candidate for Chhindwara were seen accompanying Mr Shah in the chariot.

State minister Vijay Vargiya who is the poll in-charge of the Jabalpur cluster under which Chhindwara falls, was seen walking ahead of the chariot.

Mr Shah is scheduled to spend the night in Chhindwara to review the poll strategy for the four-phase LS elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Chhindwara LS seat is going to polls along with five other seats in Madhya Pradesh in the first phase of elections on April 19.

Incumbent MP Nakul, son of Congress veteran Kamal Nath, is pitted against BJP candidate Mr Sahu in a multi-cornered contest in the seat.

BJP had won 28 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh in the last LS elections and Chhindwara is the lone seat bagged by Congress in the 2019 polls.



