The ₹100 Heist: MP Man Arrested 45 Years After Stealing Wheat

Bhopal: The long hand of law finally caught a man in a Madhya Pradesh district, 45 years after he was booked for stealing wheat worth Rs 100.

Sixty-five-year-old Salim couldn’t believe it when police knocked on the doors of his grocery shop in the village of Bag in Dhar district late on Saturday night to arrest him in a wheat theft case he had committed in 1980, along with six others, when he was 20.

“During interrogation after his arrest, Salim said that he believed that the case against him must have been forgotten and buried for once and all”, Khaltaka police outpost in-charge Mithun Chauhan told the media on Sunday.

According to the police, Salim, an original resident of Balkhad under Balakwada police station in the neighbouring Khargone district, along with six others, were charged of stealing wheat in the Balsamund Kakad area in the district in 1980.

The stolen wheat was worth Rs 100. A quintal of wheat at that time cost Rs 115.

Salim later fled his village to Bag in Dhar district to live in anonymity so that he won’t be bothered by the police.

The case is pending in the court and warrants were issued, according to the police.

He opened a grocery shop in the village of Bag and lived a normal life in the last four and half decades, till the long hand of law caught him on Saturday night.

A cyber-cell assisted search for another accused led the police to Salim.

Salim was produced in the local court which sent him to judicial remand, police said.