MP Lifts 9-Year Promotion Freeze, Clears New Policy For Govt Staff

Bhopal: The Mohan Yadav cabinet on Tuesday gave its stamp of approval to the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Promotion Rules 2025, paving the way to lift the 9-year freeze on the promotion of state government employees.

The move will benefit around four lakh state government employees and create two lakh new jobs in various departments, urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said at his media briefing after the cabinet meeting.

The new policy ensures timely promotion of state government employees by introducing a structured promotion mechanism.

The policy mandates preparation of a merit list based on seniority, ensuring timely career advancement opportunities.

It also provides 20 percent reservation in promotion for Scheduled Caste and 16 percent for Scheduled Tribe employees.

The cabinet has introduced provisions for advanced Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), specified eligibility criteria, and empowered promotion committees with greater authority.

It also approved a proposal to relax Confidential Report (CR) norms by deeming six months of CR equivalent to a full year.

Promotions will also take place for posts currently under deputation, and all existing vacant positions will be filled.

Promotions had been suspended for the last nine years due to a petition opposing reservation in promotions pending in the Supreme Court.

Around 1,50,000 state government employees retired during this period, of whom at least one lakh were eligible for promotion.

According to the minister, the law department thoroughly studied the legal angle before finalising the new promotion policy.

Earlier, addressing his ministerial colleagues before the cabinet meeting, chief minister Mohan Yadav announced that the first phase of the Bhopal Metro may be completed by September this year and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be requested to inaugurate it.