MP: Last rites of Madhavi Raje Scindia performed in Gwalior

The cremation of 76-year-old Madhavi Raje Scindia, who passed away in All India Institute of Media Science (AIIMS) at Delhi on Wednesday, was done in Gwalior on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Union minister Scindia, his wife Priyadarshini and the couple’s son Mahanaryanam.

Prominent dignitaries who were present on the occasion included Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, deputy chief ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, and a host of state ministers including Kailash Vijayvargiya and political leaders.

The members of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior including former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the morning, the mortal remains of Madhavi Raje Scindia were brought to Gwalior from Delhi in a special plane.

Her body was taken from Gwalior airport to the ‘Rani Mahal’, located in the Gwalior palace, called Jai Vilas complex, in a flower-bedecked ambulance.

Her body was placed in the “Rani Mahal” in Gwalior palace for people to pay their respect.

Members of the royal family of Nepal and erstwhile princely estates of the country were also present on the occasion.

Madhavi Raje Scindia, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Nepal, was married to former Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in 1966.

She is survived by son Jyotiraditya Scindia and daughter Chitrangada Raje Singh.