MP: ‘Last Chambal Dacoit’, Guddu Gurjar, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Murder Case

Bhopal:The ‘last’ bandit of Chambal valley in Madhya Pradesh, Guddu Gurjar, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Morena in Madhya Pradesh.



Gurjar who had created terror in interior areas in Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh for a decade before his arrest following an encounter with police in Basota forest near Ghatigaon, around 50 km from district headquarters of Gwalior, in November 2022, was convicted in the murder of a youth in Noorabad village under Morena district and sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Morena on Thursday.



Gurjar who had carried a bounty of Rs 60,000 had three cases of murder, five cases of attempt to murder and over two dozen cases of robbery pending against him in different police stations in Gwalior-Chambal region.



His arrest had come after the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the police in November, 2022 to end the menace of dacoity in Chambal for once and all by capturing him.



Guddu had hogged limelight when he ordered the entire population in Chanchaula village in Morena district to leave their homes for opposing his move to encroach forest lands in the area, then.



The 62-year-old bandit had a few years ago stormed the house of a villager in Noorabad and demanded him to marry off his daughter to him. The girl was 40 years younger to him.



He had later abducted the girl’s uncle when the family refused to obey his dictate.



He used to extort people in the area of his influence by sending letters in post asking them to pay ‘terror tax’ ranging from Rs 5,00 to Rs two lakh.



The case in which he was sentenced to life imprisonment involved killing of a youth, Jitendra Gurjar, who was shot dead by him in 2022 after accusing him of giving clues to the police about his brother Bharat Gurjar, another alleged Chambal dacoit, leading to his neutralisation.

