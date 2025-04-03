MP: Key accused in foiled Jaipur bomb blast conspiracy held, listed most wanted by NIA

Bhopal: The alleged key accused in the conspiracy to carry out serial blasts in Jaipur in Rajasthan in 2022 was arrested in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Feroze Khan who had been evading police arrest for the last three years was arrested from the house of his relative in Ratlam city on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said.

“Khan was on the run for the last three years and he was arrested from his sister’s house based on a tip-off”, Ratlam district superintendent of police Amit Kumar said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared Khan as ‘most wanted’ and announced a reward of Rs five lakh on his head.

The NIA has been informed about his arrest, Mr. Kumar said.

In March 2022, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and bomb-making materials were seized in a car in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, by the security personnel.

Investigations by the security agency had suggested that the explosives were meant to carry out serial blasts in Jaipur then, police said.

Later, the case was handed over to the NIA for probe.

The police had arrested three accused, Saifullah, Zubair, and Altamash on the spot then.

Later, the alleged mastermind of the conspiracy Imran Khan and his associates were arrested in Ratlam in connection with the incident.