MP Judge Gets Rs 500-cr Extortion Threat Via Post; Police Suspect UP Link

Rewa: A judge posted in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district has got a letter seeking Rs 500 crore and a threat to kill her if she does not pay up, police officials said on Thursday.The letter was addressed to Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Mohini Bhadauria posted at Teonthar court here, which is near the Uttar Pradesh border, and was received through speed post two days ago, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told PTI.

"The sender identified himself as a notorious dacoit and threatened to eliminate her if the money was not paid. Based on a complaint, Suhagi police has registered a case under section 308 (extortion) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the SP informed. As per police, the sender wanted the money to be delivered personally by the judge in Baraga in UP's Banda district by late evening on September 1.

Police sources said the sender has been identified as one Sandeep Singh, a resident of Lohgara under Bara police station in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, adding he claimed to be part of the gang of dacoit Hanuman. "A police team from here has reached UP to nab the accused," SP Singh said. However, some other officials said the sender was not Sandeep Singh as claimed in the letter.

The complaint was received on Tuesday, Suhagi police station house officer Pawan Shukla, speaking from Prayagraj, said, though he refused to give further details.