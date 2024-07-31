MP: Indore’s Green Initiative Finds Echo In Modi’s ‘Maan Ki Baat’

Bhopal: The green initiative in Indore, identified as the cleanest city in India consecutively for six times in the annual ‘Swachh’ survey by the Centre, has found its echo in the latest episode of the ‘Maan Ki Baat’ anchored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In the programme aired on Sunday, Mr. Modi said a few days ago, an amazing event was held in Indore in Madhya Pradesh during which a record two lakh saplings were planted in the city in a day under the programme, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.

Everyone should join the campaign of planting trees in the name of one’s mother and take a selfie and post it on social media, he said.

By doing this, one will have the feeling that one has done something special for one’s mother and Mother Earth, PM Mr Modi said.

Indore, in fact, has entered into the Guinness World Record when 11 lakh saplings were planted in the city in a single day on July 14 during the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ programme.

The green initiative pledges plantation of 51 lakh trees in and around Indore with an objective to make Indore the ‘greenest city’ in India.

“Indore is now the cleanest city in India. We are going to make it the greenest city in India with this initiative”, state urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, the brain behind the move said.

As many as 54 species of saplings are being planted under the mega plantation drive in Indore, an officer of Indore district said.