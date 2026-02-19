MP/ Indore Water Contamination Tragedy Rocks MP Assembly

Bhopal: The issue relating to the deaths of several people in Bhagirathpura in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday rocked the state Assembly with the Opposition Congress demanding resignation of health minister Rajendra Shukla and urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya over the tragedy.

The Congress members also slammed the state government for discrepancies on the death toll in the tragedy, given in the written reply and informed by the health minister during the debate on the issue in the House.

While the state government in a written reply tabled in the House put the death toll at 20, Mr. Shukla however said that 22 people died in the outbreak of a waterborne disease in the area.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Umang Singhar however said that a total 35 people have died so far due to consumption of contaminated water in Bhagirathpura.

In his reply, Mr. Shukla said that the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme branch had first received the information on water contamination in Bhagirathpura on December 29, 2025.

He said that the number of deaths due to the outbreak of the waterborne disease has jumped to 22.

He said that 459 people have been treated and four patients have still been undergoing treatment.

According to him, laboratory reports have confirmed cholera and E. coli infections as the cause of the outbreak.

A compensation of Rs two lakh each was disbursed to the families of the deceased.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav later announced that the compensation would be increased to Rs five lakh each to the families of the deceased.

“This is a serious matter. We are acting promptly”, Mr. Yadav said.

Mr. Singhar demanded the resignation of the health minister and urban development minister on moral grounds over the tragedy.

This triggered heated exchange of words between the treasury and Opposition benches with the ruling BJP members reminding the Congress members on the past tragedies in the state like the Union Carbide incident which had taken place when Congress was in power in Madhya Pradesh.