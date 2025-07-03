MP: In a First, BJP Chooses a Sitting MLA to Head Party in MP, Khandelwal Takes Charge of Post

Bhopal: Hemant Khandelwal, representing the Betul Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, was on Wednesday declared elected unopposed as state BJP president.

The announcement was made by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan who was the in-charge of the election for the party post.

Mr. Khandelwal was the lone candidate in the party to file nomination for election to the post.

After taking charge of the party post, Mr. Khandelwal said he would develop BJP in the state as a worker-centric party and ensure that particularly the grassroot level workers in BJP get due weightage and respect.

Mr. Khandelwal also laid emphasis for better coordination between the organization and the Mohan Yadav government and said this would ensure the state gets benefits of the double-engine governments in the state and at the Centre.

The new state BJP president is known for his organizational skills, a senior party functionary said.

He was in-charge of the poll control room in December 2023 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

His organizational skills coupled with his good rapport with chief minister Mohan Yadav were the key reasons for the party to choose him to head the party in the state, he added.

This apart, he has RSS background, he said.

Mr. Khandelwal who replaced Vishnu Dutta Sharma in the party post had earlier served as district unit president of the party in Betul and later as treasurer of the state BJP.

Mr. Khandelwal who was born in Mathura in 1964 in Uttar Pradesh had made debut in electoral politics by winning the Lok Sabha by-elections in Betul in 2008.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of his father Vijay Khandelwal, then sitting MP from Betul.

A senior party leader said Mr. Khandelwal’s three-year-tenure in the post may primarily require him to focus on strengthening the party in the state since the state is not going to witness any elections during his current tenure.

The next Assembly elections in the state are due in December 2028.