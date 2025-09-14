MP: ‘Illegally built’ Houses Of 2 ‘Love Jihad’ Accused Demolished

Bhopal:“Illegally built” houses of two ‘love jihad’ accused were demolished by the local administration here on Saturday.



The houses of Shamsuddin alias Saad and Sahil Khan were razed to the ground with the use of bulldozers by the authorities concerned for allegedly being built on government land, officials said.

The duo was among six people who faced charges of raping students of a private college, blackmailing them with objectionable videos, and attempting forced religious conversions, termed as ‘love jihad’ by the BJP.

The other three accused in the case were Farhan Ali, Nabeel, Ali Khan, and Abrar.



A case was registered against the six accused in this regard on April 25 after three female students accused them of rape and blackmailing.



The move to demolish the house of Farhan has been put on hold since his case is pending in the court.

