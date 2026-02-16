MP IAS Officer Generates Buzz By Marrying 3 IAS Officers, One After Another, Latest Wedding Solemnized In Kuno National Park

BHOPAL: A senior IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh government is currently generating a buzz on social media for his ‘interesting’ personal life.

The 2014-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre Avi Prasad solemnized his latest wedding to Ankita Dhakre, an IAS officer of 2017-batch of the MP cadre, at a private function in the Kuno National Park, associated with the cheetah introduction project, in Sheopur district in the state on February 11.

Mr. Prasad is currently posted as chief executive officer (CEO), Madhya Pradesh Employment Guarantee Council, while Ms. Dhakre is currently serving as the deputy secretary at the state secretariat.

His two ex-wives, Riju Bafna and Misha Singh, are also IAS officers, currently serving as district collector of Shajapur and Ratlam in the state, respectively.

Ms. Bafna is an IAS officer of 2014-batch, and Ms. Singh is an IAS officer of 2016-batch.

Photographs of his latest marriage ceremony have circulated widely on social media.

Mr. Prasad, hailing from Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, comes from a political family background.

His grandfather, Tambeshwar Prasad alias Baccha Babu, had served as a minister in the government of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

He first cleared the UPSC in 2013 and got selected to the IPS.

But in the next attempt in 2014, he cleared the UPSC securing 13th rank to join the IAS.

The couple has so far not reacted to the coverage of their marriage ceremony on social media.

Mr. Prasad is the first and only IAS officer in the country to tie knot with three IAS officers, one after another.