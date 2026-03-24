MP- Historical Alamgir Darwaza, ASI-Protected Site, In Mandu Hit By Container Truck, Damaged

BHOPAL: “Misled’ by the GPS (Global Positioning System), a container truck on Tuesday got trapped in the historical Alamgir Darwaza, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)- protected site in the tourist hotspot of Mandu in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, causing damage to its walls, police said.

According to the police, the 50 ft-long, nine ft-wide and 20 ft-high container truck got stuck in the Alamgir Darwaza when it was passing through the gate to Mandu town.

The container truck was removed with the help of a crane, causing damage to a part of the wall of the Alamgir Darwaza, police said.

Mandu police station in-charge Dinesh Verma along with a team of policemen reached the spot to arrange the crane to remove the container truck, trapped in the gate.

It took around six hours to remove the container truck from the Alamgir Darwaza, police said.

The ASI has been informed about the incident, police said.

Driver of the truck Pintu claimed that he drove the vehicle into the area after being misled by the GPS.

The Alamgir Darwaza is one of the 12 historic entrance gates, serving as the primary eastern entrance to the ancient fort city of Mandu.

Named after the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (Alamgir), this majestic gateway represents the formidable defensive architecture of the fort complex and acts as a major tourist entry point.

Positioned on the eastern side, it is one of the first major gateways on the road leading into the core of Mandu.

Alamgir Darwaza was integral to the extensive defense system of the Mandu fortress, renowned for being India’s largest fort.

The gate features robust, traditional construction, reflecting the strategic importance of Mandu under Mughal influence.