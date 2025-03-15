MP: Hindus, Muslims set example of social harmony in MP, celebrate Holi together

Bhopal: Setting an example of social harmony, Hindus and Muslims celebrated Holi festival together at many places in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.



In Indore, Muslims were seen playing with colours along with Hindus outside mosques at different places in the city after joining the congregational prayers.



People of two communities were seen smearing each other’s faces with coloured powders (Gulal) and exchanging good wishes on the occasion.



“Indore is known for cleanliness in the country. The city is also known for harmonious living among people of different faiths. Hindus and Muslims in the city set an example of social harmony by celebrating the festival of colour together at many places”, Deepak Yadav, a veteran communication professional of the city, told this newspaper.



Muslim devotees were seen celebrating Holi with Hindus after offering Namaz at a mosque at Kui in the city.



People of both the communities were seen throwing coloured powders on each other on the occasion in the Gulzar Colony in the city.



Hindus and Muslims were seen celebrating the festival of colour together and exchanging sweets in the Chhatripura area in the city.



In the nearby town of Mhow which had recently witnessed incidents of communal violences during celebration of India’s win in ICC Championship Trophy, Muslims joined the Hindus to celebrate Holi at some places.



In Bhopal, Hindus and Muslims were seen celebrating the festival together at some places.



State minister for cooperation Vishvas Sarang joined a group of Muslims in his official residence to play with colours.



Both the communities were seen celebrating the festival of colour together at many places in Jabalpur in the state, official reports reaching here said.



The celebration of Holi passed off peacefully in the state.

