MP: Hindu body wants ID displayed in shops along Kanwar yatra route

Bhopal: A Hindu body on Friday demanded chief minister Mohan Yadav to enforce display of identity (ID) by owners of the shops set up in the route of Kanwars (Shiva devotees performing particular rituals on Mondays of the Hindu calendar month of Savan), in different parts of Madhya Pradesh.



The Hindu Jagaran Manch has submitted that the MP government should follow the footsteps of its counterparts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand by issuing an order to make it mandatory for the owners of the shops established along the ‘Kanwar yatra’ route in different parts of the state, to identify them.



The Hindu body said that this would help the kanwars get the option of choosing the shops where they would like to buy their needs during their journey.



The kanwars visit a Shiva temple on a Monday of the month of Savan, falling in July-August this year, after travelling on foot by carrying water from a river or a water body in their respective areas.



The issue has meanwhile snowballed into a controversy with some non-BJP parties including some allies of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) mounting pressure on the Centre to prevail upon UP and Uttarakhand governments to withdraw the order.



They contended that such a move would divide the society.