MP Hikes Ladli Behna Incentive By Rs 250 To Rs 1,500

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday hiked the monthly incentive given to 1.26 crore women in the state under the Ladli Behna scheme by Rs 250 to Rs 1,500.

The state cabinet chaired by chief minister Mohan Yadav here accorded the approval to increase the incentive given to the Ladli Behna scheme beneficiaries, state minister Chaitanya Kashyap said while briefing the media on the deliberations in the cabinet meeting.

The increase in the incentive under the scheme will cost the state exchequer an additional burden of Rs 3,810 crore annually.

The annual expenditure on the implementation of the scheme will escalate to Rs 22,860 crore following the rise in the incentive under the scheme.

The state government has so far spent Rs 44,000 crore since the scheme was implemented in March, 2023.

The Ladli Behna scheme was implemented barely six months before the November 2023 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

The scheme had proved to be a game changer for the ruling BJP in the November 2023 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh as the party retained power in the state with a massive mandate riding high on the scheme.

BJP had secured 163 out of 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh in the last polls, a massive jump of 54 seats over 2018 Assembly seats.

The state cabinet has also decided to conduct two major state-level programmes on the occasion of the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on November 15 to celebrate it as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ at Jabalpur and Alirajpur in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the Jabalpur programme on video conference.