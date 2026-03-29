MP High Court Judge Visits Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque Site Ahead Of April 2 Hearing In Case

Bhopal: A judge of the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh high court on Saturday visited the disputed site of Bhojshala- Kamal Maula Mosque in Dhar in the state to have an understanding of the ancient monument ahead of April two hearings in the case.

Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla, part of the division bench of the court hearing the case currently, visited the site amid tight security along with some experts who briefed him on the historical significance of arts and artifacts and structure of the monument, a senior district officer said.

Dhar district collector Priyanka Mishra and local superintendent of police Mayank Awasthi were present on the occasion.

Justice Shukla visited different parts of the monument, closely monitoring its pillars, inscriptions and carvings crafted on them.

The court had earlier announced that the bench would visit the disputed site to have an understanding of the monument and its historical importance before the next hearing in the case, scheduled to be held on April two.

Earlier, the dispute over ownership of the monument had taken a new twist with the high court admitting a petition claiming there is a Jain temple inside the complex and sought permission from the court to worship in the shrine by the community members.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had made extensive scientific study on the monument following a directive from the court and submitted its 98-page report to the court during the last hearing in the case.

The court has however sought to make a visit to the site without the presence of rival parties before the next hearing in the case on April two.

While Hindus stake claim over the site citing the Vagdevi shrine where Goddess Saraswati is being worshipped, Muslims too stake claim over the monument citing the Kamal Maula Mosque.

The ASI has made an arrangement to resolve the dispute between the two communities asking Hindus to worship in the Vagdevi temple on every Wednesday, while allowing Muslims to offer namaz at the mosque on every Friday.