MP: Herdsman Dragged By Truck For 25 Km, Beheaded

Bhopal: A herdsman in a Madhya Pradesh district was on Saturday hit by a speeding truck and then dragged by it for 25 km, leading him to die a gory death.

The incident took place in Morena district at around ten in the morning, police said.

According to the police, a truck, travelling from Morena to Shivpuri under Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh, ran over a goat in Pahargarh area and then hit the herdsman who tried to stop it.

The goat herder, identified as Sonu Dhobi (25), came under the wheels of the truck in the process, and was dragged by it for 25 km.

Some passersby spotted the body of the herdsman being dragged by the speeding truck and informed the police, leading the cops to chase the vehicle and stop it near the village of Kisaroli, police said.

Police retrieved the slain man’s body entangled in the wheels of the truck and found his head missing.

The driver was arrested, in-charge of Pahargarh police station Rajendra Parihar said.

The family of the slain herdsman were informed about the incident, he added.

The truck hit the herdsman and then dragged him for nearly 25 km, leading to his death, local additional superintendent of police Surendra Pratap Singh said.