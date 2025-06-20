MP HC Admits PIL on Racehorse Deaths

Bhopal: The Jabalpur High Court in Madhya Pradesh on Friday admitted a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action in the deaths of racehorses in a local stud farm and issued notices to different government and private bodies and individuals related to the issue.

The single bench court of acting chief justice Sanjeev Sachdeva while admitting the PIL filed by Jabalpur-based animal activist Simran Issar ordered to issue notices to these individuals and bodies seeking details on the transportation of racehorses from Hyderabad to the stud farm in Raipura village in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and status of the surviving animals, Umesh Tripathy, counsel for the petitioner told this newspaper.

The court directed the Jabalpur district collector to file a ‘report with regard to the physical condition of each of the horses (of Raipura farm) that are subject matter of this petition along with a report with regard to the environment where they have been kept as also the availability of the food, water, and shelter for the said horses.’

“Collector shall also file the status report with regard to the horses that have died and the reasons for their death”, the bench ordered.

The court has fixed June 25, the next date of hearing in the case.

The court has served notices to Mr. Suresh Paladugu, HPSL Sports Leisure Pvt Ltd general administration department, M/S HITHANET INDIA PVT LTD through Mr. Suresh Paladugu, Sachin Tiwari (owner of Raipura stud farm), principal secretary of animal husbandry department of Madhya Pradesh government, Jabalpur district collector, Jabalpur district superintendent of police, in-charge of Panagar police station, Jabalpur, the state animal welfare board, director, animal husbandry and dairy farming department, Bhopal, deputy director, animal outbreak control, Bhopal, and the Jabalpur district veterinary officer, in the case.

Sources close to the Jabalpur district collector said as many as 12 out of 57 race horses transported to Raipura stud farm from Hyderabad a couple of months ago have died so far due to different reasons.

Of the surviving 45 racehorses in the Raipura stud farm, ten are of thoroughbred breed and the remaining 35 are Marwari breed.

A three-member veterinary doctor team is visiting the farm every day to examine the horses, the deputy director of the veterinary department, Dr Prafulla Moon, had earlier told this newspaper.