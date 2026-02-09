MP: Groom Jumps Into Well To Save Horse He Was Riding on in His Marriage Procession

Bhopal: A bridegroom in a Madhya Pradesh village jumped into a well to save the horse he was riding on in his marriage procession, turning a hero for the locals.

The incident took place in the village of Fatehpur in Khandwa district late on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

According to reports reaching here, the bridegroom, Sandeep, was riding on the horse during his marriage procession as per the custom of his community, in Fatehpur, the village of the bride, when the incident took place.

The horse was suddenly shaken by the loud music of DJ (Digital Jockey) and band, leading the marriage procession, and jumped into a well in the village.

The groom somehow managed to save himself by jumping off the horseback at the nick of the moment.

He however immediately took a plunge into the well to save the horse.

Later, the local villagers came to the rescue of the drowning horse and saved the animal by pulling it out of the well with the help of ropes.

The marriage procession resumed with the groom riding on the horseback to go to the bride’s place to tie the nuptial knot, the reports said.

“The groom won the hearts of the local villagers with his brave act”, Sangram Singh, a local said.

The marriage procession had started from the village of Abullya Bithul, the native place of the groom, to Fatehpur, the bride’s village.