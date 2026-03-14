MP Govt Hikes Stipend Of Junior Doctors

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has hiked stipends for the junior doctors and interns in the government medical colleges in the state.

The decision will come into force on April one, according to Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister Dr Rajendra Shukla, who holds the health portfolio.

The stipend for the first-year PG doctors has been increased from Rs 75,444 to Rs 77,662.

The stipend for the second-year PG doctors has been increased from Rs 77,764 to Rs 80,050 and for the third-year, it has been increased from Rs 80,086 to Rs 82,441.

Similarly, the stipend for intern doctors has been increased from Rs 13,928 to Rs 14,337.

For first, second and third-year doctors of the Super Specialty course, the stipend has been fixed at Rs 82,441.

The stipend for senior residents has been increased from Rs 88,210 to Rs 90,803, while the stipend for the junior residents has been fixed at Rs 63,324.

The decision comes in the wake of junior doctors going on strike for the last four days demanding a hike in their stipend.