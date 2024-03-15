MP govt Hikes Minimum Wage, Introduces Chopper Services To Promote Tourism Ahead Of LS Polls

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to hike the minimum wage in the state by 25 percent.

The decision which is set to benefit around three million workforce engaged in agriculture and other sectors in the state comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May.

The announcement was made by State Minister For Panchayat, Rural Development and Labour Prallhad Patel.

The decision to revise the minimum wage will come into force in the state on April one this year, he said.

The workforce engaged in key sectors including agriculture, and small and cottage industries in the state will benefit by the decision.

“The workforce in these sectors, particularly the women, will benefit by the decision”, Mr Patel said.

The minimum wage for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workforce has been hiked by 25 percent, as per the state labour department here.

As per the state labour department, the minimum wage for the unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workforce has been increased to Rs 9,575 per month, Rs 10,571 per month, Rs 12,294 per month and Rs 13,919 per month respectively.

The minimum wage for agriculture workers has been hiked to Rs 7,660 per month.

Besides, variable dearness allowances will be announced bi-annually to further increase workers’ earnings in response to inflationary trends, official sources said.

In another development, chief minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday introduced chopper services for tourists to visit various religious places and tourist destinations in the state.

Chopper service was on Thursday introduced to travel from Bhopal to religious places of Omkareshwar in Khandwa district and Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain district.

Sources said chopper services would be linked to all places having helipads in the state in coming days.