MP Government Announces Incentives For Students Opting For MBBS Courses In Hindi

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced various incentives for the students who opt to study MBBS courses in Hindi medium in the medical colleges in the state.

Madhya Pradesh was the first state in the country to introduce MBBS courses in Hindi medium three years ago.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, to which all the government medical and dental colleges in the state are affiliated, has declared that students pursuing MBBS courses and dental science will be provided various incentives.

This will encourage students to pursue professional courses such as MBBS and dental science in the medium of their mother tongue, deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla, who holds the portfolio of medical education, said here on Friday.

The incentives include reduction of examination fee by 50 percent and financial rewards for the meritorious students pursuing MBBS and dental science studies in Hindi medium.

The student who tops the examination in the university in the Hindi medium medical courses will be given a cash reward of Rs two lakh and the student who secures second rank in the university in the course will be given Rs 1.50 lakh.

The third and fourth rank holders will receive Rs one lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively.

The deputy chief minister said the entire syllabus of MBBS courses from first semester to the last semester have already been translated into Hindi and all the government medical colleges have been provided with these books.

He said special training to the faculties of medical colleges will be provided to ensure that they teach the MBBS courses and dental science to the students in Hindi medium, comfortably.

Extra facilities will be provided to these students.