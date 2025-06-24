MP: ‘Gambler’ Hubby ‘Sells’ Wife To Repay Debt

Bhopal: A man ‘sold’ his wife to another man in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district to settle his debt, police said on Tuesday. She was allegedly raped by the man.

Based on the complaint by the victim, a ‘zero’ FIR was lodged in the women police station in Indore. The case was later transferred to Dhar police station for action, police said.

Both the men are absconding and the matter is being probed, local additional superintendent of police Geetesh Kumar Garg said.

According to the in-charge of Kanwan police station in Dhar, the woman, in her complaint, alleged that her husband, a resident of Kanwan, was a gambler who kept borrowing to fund his habit. She alleged that her husband had forced her to have physical relations with one of his friends who loaned him money.