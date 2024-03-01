MP: Former UP governor and Congress veteran, Aziz Qureshi Passes Away at 83

Bhopal: Former Uttar Pradesh governor and Congress veteran Aziz Qureshi on Friday passed away after a prolonged illness, his family member said. He was 83 and single. He breathed his last in a private hospital here at around 11 am, his nephew Sufian Ali said.

“He was battling illness for some time. He died in a private hospital here at around 11 am”, Mr Ali who was his caretaker said.

Born in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on April 24, 1941, late Mr Qureshi was one of founding members of the youth wing of Congress and was known to be a close associate of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He made his debut in electoral politics in 1972 when he was elected to Madhya Pradesh Assembly from Sehore constituency.

He was also elected to Lok Sabha from Satna constituency in the state in 1984. He was a cabinet minister in the P C Sethi government in Madhya Pradesh in 1973. He had served as governor of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Mizoram.

Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav expressed his condolences over the passing away of the Congress veteran, calling the moment to be ‘extremely sad’.