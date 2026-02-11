MP: Focus on Ag Development In Balaghat To Deny Maoists To Regain Foothold

BHOPAL: The comprehensive plan being framed by the Madhya Pradesh government to deny the Maoists to regain foothold in Balaghat, declared Naxal-free district a couple of months ago, will primarily focus on the development of agriculture in the tribal region, officials said on Thursday.

The proposed comprehensive plan will focus on expansion of irrigation in the Balaghat region by undertaking new irrigation projects for the development of agriculture in the area, officials said.

Balaghat was the last Naxal-affected district in the state and the Madhya Pradesh government declared it a Naxal-free district in December last year after neutralization of around two dozen Maoist cadres, including at least ten rebel leaders.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav visited Balaghat recently to honour security personnel for the achievement of freeing the tribal-dominated district of Naxal influence after around four decades by giving out-of-turn promotion to 60 cops of the Hawk Force, the anti-Naxal wing of Madhya Pradesh police.

“The agriculture cabinet of Mahakaushal region will be held in Balaghat, which will symbolize the resolve to bring the entire region into the mainstream of development”, Mr. Yadav announced while addressing the state cabinet here on Wednesday.

Mr. Yadav has recently inaugurated 32 police stations virtually in Balaghat district to stop the Maoists from regaining their base in the region.

Sources said that the proposed comprehensive plan will also focus on employment generation by ensuring market access to the tribals for their agriculture and forest produce.