MP: FIR Filed In Racehorse Death Case

BHOPAL: An FIR has been filed against the Hyderabad-based Hetha Net India Pvt. Ltd and stud handler Sachin Tiwari in a local police station in connection with the death of 19 racehorses in a ‘cattle shed’ in Raipura village under Panagar tehsil in Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged in the Panagar police station late on Monday evening on the complaint by a senior veterinary officer in Jabalpur district, Dr Hemalata Jain.

The complaint alleged that cruelty was done to the animals during their transportation in trucks from Hyderabad Race Club to the Thakur Farm in Raipura village in April- May this year.

Dr Jain in her complaint said 19 out of 57 racehorses brought to the farm from Hyderabad have died so far and she attributed the death of the animals to their cruel transportation and inadequate shelter place.

“The farm where the horses were given shelter is a cattle shed, built for animals and buffaloes. Adequate arrangements for keeping the horses in the farm are not made, which establishes cruelty towards these animals”, the FIR said.

Following spot verification on May 23, a team of veterinary officials led by additional deputy director (animal husbandry) Jayant Tapase had recommended adequate arrangements such as building proper sheds, maintaining hygiene, administering booster doses for equine influenza, tetanus and rabies, and appointment of a regular veterinarian to monitor the conditions of the horses.

But, the recommendations of the team were ignored, the FIR said.

The FIR detailed the miserable health conditions of some horses that died later.

A mare had developed fever, wounds and later suffered from nasal bleeding before its death. Another horse had a puss-filled neck wound which had restrained it from moving its neck and it died on May 14.

Another mare had developed bedsores from prolonged recumbency before its death on June 11.

The complaint also gave the purported version of the horse handler Tiwari that the animals suffered from transportation stress and heat stress due to their transportation in trucks in April- May.

The FIR further said the local administration and animal husbandry department were not intimidated about the transportation of the horses to Raipura farm, nor the permission was sought from the local gram panchayat to shelter the animals in the farm.

Hetha Net India Pvt. Ltd and Tiwari have been booked under sections 11 (1) (g) and 11 (1) (h) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).