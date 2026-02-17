MP Teacher Suspended for Leaking 10th Board Paper on WhatsApp

BHOPAL: A female teacher in a government school in Madhya Pradesh posted a question paper of tenth board exams, began in the state on Tuesday, as her WhatsApp status allegedly for its leakage, leading to her suspension.

Raj Kumari Soni, a teacher appointed as invigilator in the Tukaithad Government Higher Secondary School in Burhanpur city in Madhya Pradesh, was immediately suspended after being found to have ‘made the question paper public on social media. suspension

Deputy commissioner, Burhanpur district scheduled tribe department, issued an order placing her under suspension on charges of serious lapses in government duty by making the question paper of the 10th board exams public by posting it as her WhatsApp status.

The tenth board examination being conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Higher Secondary Board began on Tuesday with an exam on the English subject scheduled on the first day.

The exam for the English paper was for three hours from nine am.

According to a senior district officer in Burhanpur, 109 students appeared in the exam on the first day in the school and their entry to the examination hall was allowed at 8.40 am.

The question papers were circulated among them at the appointed time.

Minutes after the exam began, the question paper went viral on social media leading Burhanpur district collector Harsh Singh along with the local zilla parishad chief executive officer Srujan Verma rushing to the school to probe the matter.

It was found that the teacher took a photograph of the question paper, put it on the table of an absentee candidate, and then posted it as her WhatsApp status at 9.35 am, 35 minutes after the exam started, sources said.

Sources said that the teacher reportedly confessed before Mr. Singh that she took the step to ensure that the solved question paper is circulated to the particular candidates through chatting.

She was detained by the police for interrogation, police said.

The Burhanpur district administration authorities however said that there was no leakage of the question paper.