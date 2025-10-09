MP: Engineering Student Found Generating Obscene Pics Of Females Using AI, Suspended

Raipur: A third-year student of an engineering college here has been suspended after allegedly being found to be generating obscene pictures and videos of female students of the institution by using artificial intelligence (AI), police said on Thursday.

The student of the electronics and telecommunication stream of the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), established in Naya Raipur, was found to have created pictures and videos of more than 30 female students of the college by using artificial intelligence, an in-house probe has indicated, according to a college official.

A three-member staff committee comprising three females was constituted to probe the incident following a complaint lodged by some women students in this regard, college registrar, professor Srinivas said.

The committee searched the room of the accused and seized his mobile phone, laptop and pen drive, he said.

Sources said that more than 1,000 photos and videos were recovered from various electronic gadgets in his possession.

The college authorities said that cyber experts have been roped in to find out if the photos were digitally generated and if the pictures were shared outside the campus of the college.

Meanwhile, the police contacted the college management to ascertain details about the incident after learning about it.

“We are waiting for a written complaint in this regard to begin our probe”, in-charge of Rakhi police station Ashish Rajput said.