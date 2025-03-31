MP Egg Seller Gets Rs 6 Crore Tax Notice in Shocking Identity Fraud Case

A small-time egg vendor from Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district was caught in an unprecedented case of identity fraud after receiving a Rs 6 crore tax notice for transactions he had no knowledge of. The Income Tax Department accused him of evading Goods and Services Tax (GST) on business dealings worth nearly Rs 50 crore over the past two years.

Prince Suman, who sells eggs from a handcart, was left in disbelief when he received the notice on March 20. The department sought an explanation for financial transactions amounting to Rs 49.24 crore and requested documents such as invoices, transportation records, and bank statements for the 2022-23 financial year.

Shocked by the notice, Prince and his family struggled to comprehend how such a massive amount could be linked to their humble livelihood. He immediately filed a complaint with local authorities, including the Superintendent of Police in Damoh, hoping to uncover the truth.

Investigations revealed that a fraudulent company, “Prince Enterprise,” had been registered under his name in Delhi in December 2022. The company secured a GST number using his personal details and conducted crores worth of financial transactions before abruptly shutting down.

Authorities are now probing how Prince’s identity was stolen and used for large-scale fraud. The case has raised serious concerns about identity theft and financial security, with Prince still reeling from the ordeal.