MP: Congress, SP extend support to AIFB candidate in Khajuraho

Bhopal: Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday announced to support the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) candidate in Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh to take on BJP nominee in the seat Vishnu Dutt Sharma, the incumbent MP, in the forthcoming polls.

The development comes a week after nomination of SP candidate in the seat Meera Yadav was rejected on the ground of ‘incomplete form’.

Ms Yadav had declared that she would move the court against the rejection of her nomination by the local returning officer, but has initiated any legal action on the matter so far.

A couple of days ago, the AIFB candidate and retired IAS officer R B Prajapati met state Congress president Jitu Patwari seeking his party’s support in the polls after the rejection of the nomination of the SP candidate in the seat.

Under the seat-sharing arrangement between Congress and SP, who are part of INDIA bloc, the grand old party has fielded its candidates in 28 out of 29 LS seats in Madhya Pradesh and left Khajuraho to SP.

Madhya Pradesh unit Congress media chief Mukesh Nayak on Monday said that Congress and SP have decided to support the AIFB candidate in Khajuraho, since the party is a constituent of INDIA bloc.

There is a move to hold a joint public meeting of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav in Khajuraho soon, he said.

Mr Sharma, who is also heading BJP in Madhya Pradesh, is seeking re-election from Khajuraho in the polls.