MP Congress plans high-tech office in Bhopal, party’s properties in state mapped: PCC chief

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress is planning to build a new high-tech office here by demolishing a commercial complex established on its land in the city.

The commercial complex built on two acres of land in the city’s prime location of Roshanpura Square is proposed to be demolished to build a modern Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office, a senior party functionary said on Sunday.

The proposed high-tech building will have the PCC office and provision of accommodation for the visiting AICC leaders, he added.

Meanwhile, the state Congress chief Jitu Patwari has made mapping of all the properties of the party across the state for submission to the AICC, sources said.

The state party leadership is also planning to develop new District Congress Committee (DCC) offices in every district headquarters in the state.

“The state party will initiate the move to build a new PCC office here after a nod from the AICC”, state Congress president Jitu Patwari said.

The ruling BJP has already started construction of a new building here a year ago to shift its state headquarters to it.

The party’s state headquarters is currently functioning in the old Road Transport Office (RTO) here.