MP: Congress demands Lokayukta probe into ‘scam’ in transport department

Bhopal: Congress on Monday demanded a probe by the Lokayukta into the alleged scam in the state transport department, which surfaced in the previous governments in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Umang Singhar submitted ‘documents’ to the Lokayukta here reportedly establishing purchase of ‘benami’ lands by the perpetrators of the alleged scam in the state transport department during the previous governments.

He demanded the Lokayukta to bring to light the owner of Rs 11 crore in cash and 52 kg of gold, seized from an abandoned car on the outskirts of Bhopal in December last year.

“It is really surprising and shocking that the identity of the owner of the cash and gold, seized from the abandoned car, could not be ascertained so far”, he said.

The scam came to light following raids by the Lokayukta in the house and office of Sourav Sharma, a former constable of state transport department, in December last year.

Gold and cash were seized from his house during the raid.

Interestingly, a cash of Rs 11 crore and 52 kg of gold were seized from an abandoned car, owned by one Chetan Singh Gaur said to be an associate of Sharma.

However, no one has so far staked a claim over the seized cash and gold.

The Income Tax (IT) department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) later joined the probe into the matter.