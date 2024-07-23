MP CM Praises Union Budget, Chhattisgarh CM Calls It Milestone

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav has called the Union budget presented in the parliament on Tuesday as all-inclusive and growth-oriented.



In his reaction to the Central budget, Mr Yadav said it focuses on development of agriculture, employment generation and skill training, economic development and social justice.



The budget provisions promise a developed India, besides curbing the prices of essential commodities, he said.



The chief minister said the Union budget has set the stage for India to become a world economic power.



Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai also hailed the Union budget calling it ‘holistic’ and ‘historic’.



Describing the Union budget as a ‘holistic budget with a vast development potential’, he said it reflects vision and determination and promises development of all.



He said the budget’s significant focus on agriculture and employment makes it historic.



Mr Sai particularly noted the budgetary allocation of Rs 1.52 lakh crore to agriculture sector and asserted that this will usher in a new green revolution and prosperity for farmers.



He highlighted the significant allocation to the “Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan Yojana” in the budget, saying that the scheme is a crucial step towards the development of tribal communities.



He said five crore tribal people in 63,000 villages would benefit from this initiative.



This will vastly improve the socio-economic condition of the tribal community in Chhattisgarh, he asserted.



The employment incentives provided in the Union budget are another highlight, with the first time EPFO registrants earning less than Rs one lakh receiving assistance of Rs 15,000 in three instalments, he said.