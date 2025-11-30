MP CM Conducts Son’s Marriage at Mass Wedding Ceremony

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav has chosen to hold the marriage of his younger son in a mass wedding ceremony in his home city of Ujjain in the state with an objective to promote simplicity and social equality.

His son, Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, tied the nuptial knot with Dr Ishita Patel alongside 21 other couples at a mass wedding ceremony, held on the banks of Kshipra river in Ujjain on Sunday.

The ceremony marked the arrival of grooms on horses and brides on decorated carriages, followed by the processions by their respective family members, to the wedding venue.

The wedding ceremony was held sans extravaganza.

A large makeshift stage, built at the venue, served as marriage mandaps for the new couples.

Multiple domes were set up and hospitality arrangements were made for the guests who included VIPs.

The aim of holding the marriage of Junior Yadav at the mass wedding ceremony was to discourage ostentation and extravaganza, besides promoting social equality, family members of the chief minister said.

Simple wedding invitation cards were also sent to the guests.

Dignitaries who attended the ceremony included Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel, Union minister Jyotiradiya Scindia and a host of ministerial colleagues of the chief minister.

Mr. Yadav is the first chief minister to hold his son’s marriage in a mass wedding ceremony.