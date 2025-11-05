MP: Chief Engineer Shunted Out For Issuing Anti-Farmer Circular

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday ordered to withdraw a ‘controversial’ circular issued by a state-owned power distribution company seeking imposition of penalty for the officials concerned if electricity supply exceeds more than ten hours a day to the farmers through the agriculture feeders.

The circular issued by A K Jain, chief general manager of the Madhya Pradesh Central Region Power Distribution Company (MPCRPDC), ordered a salary cut as penalty on the officials concerned for the supply of electricity to the farmers for more than ten hours a day through the agriculture feeders.

The chief minister ordered removal of Mr. Jain from his post for issuing an ‘arbitrary order’ while sending a message across the state government that there will be no compromise as far as the welfare of the farmers is concerned.

“Our government is fully committed to the welfare of the farmers. Ten hours of uninterrupted power supply will be made to the farmers under any circumstances”, he said.

He said that the circular was withdrawn since it caused misunderstanding in public and the chief engineer who issued the order was shunted out from his post with immediate effect.

The circular was sent to the general managers of the company in 15 districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Harda, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Guna, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri and Datia, official sources said.

All the 15 districts come under the jurisdiction of the particular power distribution company.

The circular triggered a political row with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Umang Singhar, saying that it reflected the anti-farmer mindset of the state government.