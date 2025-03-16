MP, Chhattisgarh CMs Slam Karnataka’s Religion-Based Quota

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday slammed the Karnataka government for introducing a four percent quota in award of contracts, calling it inappropriate and highly objectionable.

Taking to X, Mr. Yadav said the introduction of religious quota in the award of government contracts in the Karnataka government should be condemned by one and all.

In a democratic country like India, it is most inappropriate to give benefits to a particular community for appeasement, he said.

“It clearly shows the immoral character of Congress”, he added.

He said under the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, all sections of society irrespective of caste, creed and religion have been given equal respect and rights.

Congress has never had any respect for the constitution, and history shows how Congress tried to divide society and resorted to caste discrimination.

He demanded AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to take up the matter with the Karnataka government to ensure withdrawal of the decision.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai also took strong action to the decision by the Karnataka government to introduce religion- based quota in government contracts, calling it a ‘height of appeasement’.

He said the move is against the basic spirit of the Indian constitution.

Whenever Congress comes to power, the party always tries to stifle democracy by weakening the constitution.

“The decision is a well-planned conspiracy of the Congress to spread animosity in the society. The courts have already declared religion-based quota unconstitutional, so this decision will not stand before judicial review”, he said.

Mr. Sai, a tribal, lamented that Congress was playing with the rights of the deprived section of the society just for vote bank, he added.