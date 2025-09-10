MP: Centre Allows MP Police To Open Security Camp In Tiger Reserve To Combat Naxalism

Bhopal: The Centre has allowed the Madhya Pradesh police to open a security camp in the core area of Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in the state to deal with the Maoist menace, a senior forest officer said on Tuesday.

The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), that comes under the Union forest, environment and climate change ministry, has cleared the proposal by the Madhya Pradesh police to install 4G mobile towers and establish a security camp in the core zone of the KTR to improve the telecommunication facilities in Mandla district in the state to help security forces conduct anti-Naxal operations in the Naxal-affected area, the forest officer said, unwilling to be quoted.

An area of 0.95 hectares has been earmarked in the reserve forest for setting up the security camp and once the objective is achieved, the camp has to be dismantled, the wildlife body said while clearing the proposal.

Besides, it should be ensured that no wildlife is affected and trees are removed for setting up the camp, the body said.

The NBWL has also imposed conditions of keeping the fuel and inflammable materials away from the vegetation, enforcing speed limit of vehicles and sensitizing the camp staff and security personnel on wildlife protection, sources said.



A sizable part of the KTR is considered a Naxal-stronghold.

The region has witnessed several encounters between Maoists and security forces in the recent past.

The Naxal threat has restricted the movement of patrolling parties in the reserve, hurting conservation measures, a senior forest officer said.

Mandla and Balaghat are two districts in Madhya Pradesh which have been declared Maoist-affected.



