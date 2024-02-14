MP: Caste Consideration Plays Role for BJP’s RS Nominations, Party Re-nominates Union Minister Murugan

Bhopal: BJP on Wednesday declared two dalits including Union minister Dr L Murugan and an equal number of people from other backward classes (OBCs) as party’s candidates for the February 27 biennial polls to Rajya Sabha in Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Murugan has been re-nominated by the party for the RS polls in the state.

Another dalit, Umesh Nath Maharaj, who hailed from Valmiki community, has been declared as the party's RS candidate in MP.

Similarly, president of state women wing of the party Maya Naroliya has been given a party ticket for the RS polls in the state. She belongs to OBC.

The fourth candidate fielded by the party is farmer leader Bansilal Gurjar who hails from the Jat community, categorised under OBC.

“Caste composition played a key role in deciding RS candidates for Madhya Pradesh by the party”, a senior BJP functionary said.

“The RS candidates declared by the party for Madhya Pradesh are dedicated BJP workers who have also made significant contributions to the society. The party has also decided to send a woman to RS, reiterating its commitment to women empowerment”, state party president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.

He said that of the four RS candidates declared by the party, two belonged to scheduled caste communities and two others hailed from OBC.

Biennial polls to five Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh are going to be held on February 27.

While BJP is in a comfortable position to send all its four candidates to Rajya Sabha, Congress is in a position to send one candidate to the Upper House. Congress on Wednesday declared senior party leader Ashok Singh as its RS candidate in the state.