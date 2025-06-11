MP Cabinet Passes Resolution Praising 11-Year-Rule Of Modi Govt

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh cabinet chaired by chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday passed a resolution praising the 11-year-rule of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre which ensured rapid progress in the country.

The resolution noted the massive socio-economic development witnessed by the country during the period and attributed it to the able leadership of Mr. Modi.

Addressing the cabinet, Mr. Yadav said under Mr. Modi’s leadership, the defence sector of the country has been strengthened during the period.

Compared to 2014, India’s indigenous defence production has increased by 174 percent to Rs 1,27,434 crore and now India has become the fifth largest defence exporter in the world.

This export is spread to more than 100 countries.

Later, taking to social media platform X, he said “With Prime Minister Shri Modi’s resolve of self-reliant India, India has demonstrated excellence in every field related to defense and has gained a new global identity in military technology”.

He said after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army showcased its valor through Operation Sindoor.

No stone-pelting incidents have occurred in Jammu and Kashmir since 2023 after abrogation of article 370.

The cabinet has approved a proposal worth Rs 21,630 crore for the Chief Minister Majra-Tola Road scheme, aimed at providing all weather connectivity to remote settlements in Madhya Pradesh.

The nine-year project, commencing from 2025-26, is scheduled to cover 30,900 kms of road construction.

The state government will fund the entire project.

The priority will be given to settlements with a minimum 20 households and a population of 100 and more.

The cabinet approved the proposal to constitute a “District Development Advisory Committee” in each district in the state to prepare a roadmap for district development and long-term plans.