MP Cabinet Approves Rs 35,000 Cr Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Projects

Bhopal: Sixteen projects proposed under the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project were on Thursday accorded administrative approval by the Mohan Yadav cabinet here.

The state cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave administrative approval to these projects by endorsing the revised Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project to be undertaken in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Briefing the reporters after the cabinet meeting, state water resources minister Tulsi Silawat said that the MoU was signed on January 28, 2024 between the Centre, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to prepare a detail project report for the revised Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project cum Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

The Centre will bear 90 percent of the cost of the project whereas Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will bear ten percent of costs of the project to be done in their respective states.

The project proposes to provide irrigation in 4.73 lakh hectares in 1865 villages under ten districts of Guna, Shivpuri, Morena, Ujjain, Sehore, Indore, Dewas, Agar Malwa, Shajapur and Raigarh in Madhya Pradesh.

Under the project, modernization of the Chambal right canal system would also be undertaken to ensure irrigation of 3.62 lakh hectares under 1205 villages of districts of Bhind, Morena and Sheopur in the state.

The estimated cost of the projects proposed to be undertaken in Madhya Pradesh in the river linking project is Rs 35,000 crore.

The cabinet also accorded approval to the Madhya Pradesh Birth and Death Registration Rules, 2024.