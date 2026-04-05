MP: Boy Killed, 7 Injured as DJ Vehicle Falls on Religious Procession

Bhopal: A 16-year-old boy was on Sunday killed and seven others injured when the vehicle carrying DJ and some revelers, fell on the procession taken out as a part of Hanuman Jayanti celebration in the district headquarters of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the vehicle lost its control and overturned when the revelers started dancing with the DJ music on it at the very starting point of the religious procession.

The vehicle along with the crowd gathered on the vehicle and the DJ music system fell on the procession leading to death of the boy and injuries to seven people, according to the police.

The injured were admitted to the nearby hospital.