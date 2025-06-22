MP BJP Maps 2028 Poll Strategy: Booth Micromanagement, Caste Focus

Bhopal: The recently held three-day Pachmarhi convention of Madhya Pradesh BJP has prepared a plan for the micromanagement of the booths by focusing on the influential caste groups in each Assembly constituency in the state.



The innovative strategy aims at boosting the party’s prospects at the booths, particularly the weak ones, in the 2028 Assembly polls in the state, a senior BJP functionary told this newspaper on Saturday.



As per the strategy, it has been decided to focus on the caste groups, such as scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and other small but influential caste groups in unreserved Assembly constituencies which may boost the prospect of the party in the 121 out of 230 Assembly seats in the state in the 2028 polls, he added.

“The BJP MLAs of the non-reserved seats have been asked to focus on the caste groups such as SC and ST and other dominating caste groups in their respective constituencies by ensuring that they get the welfare measures of the government. This is a socio-political exercise being done by BJP regularly”, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said.

Similarly, the party MLAs in the reserved seats have been asked to focus on the particular general caste groups which influence the outcome of the Assembly polls in their respective constituencies and win their confidence.



This move may yield benefit to the party in 51 Assembly seats in the 2028 polls.



“The strategic moves will strengthen the micromanagement of booths ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls”, another senior BJP leader said.



The innovative exercise will also help in the execution of the party’s strategy of ‘win the booth, win the election’ more effectively in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, sources said.



The party hopes to strengthen the booths where it is weak by focusing on the influential caste groups which, hitherto, are not considered traditional vote banks of BJP, sources said.



The party’s focus particularly will be on the booths which were never won by BJP in the elections and also the booths which were often lost by the party in the polls, sources said.



The party MLAs have been given tips on how to woo the particular caste groups in their respective constituencies in the three-day training camp held in Pachmarhi under Narmadapuram in the state.



The camp ended on June 16.



BJP has a strength of 163 and Congress has 66 MLAs in the 230-member MP Assembly.

