MP: BJP Eyes Grass Root Level Workers of Congress, Instead of its Leaders, Follow Strategy 'Election is Won at Booth’

Bhopal: The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is working on the strategy to woo grass root level workers of Congress, instead of its leaders, to join the organisation with an objective to weaken the grand old party at the booth level ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May this year.

The state party has constituted a state level as well district level committees to implement the strategy, a senior BJP functionary told this newspaper on Monday.

Grass root level workers and lower rung leaders of Congress have successfully been wooed to join BJP at many places in the state in recent times, he added.

"The BJP’s Central leadership has tipped off the state unit of the party in this regard”, the BJP leader said.

Union home minister Amit Shah who was on a day’s whirlwind tour of the state on Sunday also reportedly asked the state BJP leaders to focus on grass root level workers of Congress, not its leaders, to induct them in BJP, sources said.

“Polls are won at booths”, he told the state BJP leaders.

BJP in the state has particularly focused on the booths in the state lost by the party in the recently held Assembly elections to induct the local Congress workers in the saffron outfit, sources said.

“We need workers of other parties, particularly Congress, not their leaders, to strengthen our party at the booth level. Workers of other parties easily integrate themselves with BJP whereas the leaders of other parties, if taken into BJP, will cause insecurity among the local BJP leaders and workers, giving birth to factionalism in the party”, the BJP leader said.

BJP has recently roped in lower rung leaders and workers of Congress in Chhindwara, considered the stronghold of Congress veteran Kamal Nath, and in some other areas in the state.

“BJP is keen to take good workers of Congress who feel that they are being slighted in their party, into its fold. Their induction in the party will strengthen booth level committees of BJP”, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said.